Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus

Three civilians were killed and nine others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital, Damascus, early Tuesday, according to Syrian state media, which cited a military source.



Syrian state television earlier reported that one of its presenters was killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus. It was unclear whether the presenter was among the three civilians mentioned by state media.



The Israeli air attack also caused significant damage to private property, state media added.



Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the vicinity of Damascus three times in one night, following explosions heard in the capital, state media said.



When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.



