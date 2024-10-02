News
Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over Iran attack response
Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over Iran attack response
Israel on Wednesday declared UN chief Antonio Guterres "persona non grata", banning him from entering the country for failing to condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel.
"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil. This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Foreign Minister
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Persona Non Grata
Iran
Attack
Response
