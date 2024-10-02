Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over Iran attack response

2024-10-02 | 06:17
Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over Iran attack response

Israel on Wednesday declared UN chief Antonio Guterres "persona non grata", banning him from entering the country for failing to condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil. This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

AFP

