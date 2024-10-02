News
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments
2024-10-02 | 15:23
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will participate in an extraordinary Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting in Doha to discuss the latest developments in the region, the kingdom's ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Hadath TV reported that an emergency Gulf countries ministerial meeting on regional developments has started.
Reuters
Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Gulf Cooperation Council
GCC
Doha
20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports
German Chancellor Scholz says Iran risks igniting entire region
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
14:17
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
14:17
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
07:09
Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister
07:09
Saudi Arabia hopes for de-escalation in Middle East: Economy Minister
2024-09-27
Saudi Arabia announces launch of international coalition for two-state solution
2024-09-27
Saudi Arabia announces launch of international coalition for two-state solution
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage
22:58
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
14:45
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings
14:45
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings
2024-09-16
France's Breton steps down as EU commissioner
2024-09-16
France's Breton steps down as EU commissioner
2024-09-16
British interior minister says she is glad Trump is safe
2024-09-16
British interior minister says she is glad Trump is safe
2024-09-28
Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft fly intensively over villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon
2024-09-28
Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft fly intensively over villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon
2024-10-01
Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel
2024-10-01
Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
