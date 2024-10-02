Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments

2024-10-02 | 15:23
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will participate in an extraordinary Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting in Doha to discuss the latest developments in the region, the kingdom's ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Hadath TV reported that an emergency Gulf countries ministerial meeting on regional developments has started.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Gulf Cooperation Council

GCC

Doha

