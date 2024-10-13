News
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 00:36
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon
Sirens blared in several towns across the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on Sunday after rockets were launched from Lebanon, according to Israeli media.
The Israeli Home Front Command reported that the alarms sounded after rockets were detected, with the targeted areas including both the Upper and Western Galilee.
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Rocket
Upper Galilee
Israel
US says Israel has narrowed down its targets for strike on Iran: NBC
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Previous
