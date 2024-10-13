Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 00:36
High views
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after rocket attack from Lebanon

Sirens blared in several towns across the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on Sunday after rockets were launched from Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that the alarms sounded after rockets were detected, with the targeted areas including both the Upper and Western Galilee.

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Rocket

Upper Galilee

Israel

