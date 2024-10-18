Lebanon's Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over remarks on UN Resolution 1701

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 11:01
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Charg&eacute; d&#39;Affaires over remarks on UN Resolution 1701
2min
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over remarks on UN Resolution 1701

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, represented by Secretary-General Ambassador Hani Shmeitli, summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in Lebanon to discuss remarks made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf regarding Tehran's readiness to negotiate with France concerning the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hani Shmeitli stressed Lebanon's commitment to making the necessary diplomatic efforts to stop ongoing Israeli aggression by implementing Resolution 1701, which aims to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its people and civil peace. 

He expressed hope for support from all nations committed to enabling the Lebanese state to exercise its authority and sovereignty, particularly in expressing Lebanon's core positions during this critical national moment.  

The Iranian Chargé d'Affaires conveyed Iran's understanding and concern for Lebanon and its sovereignty amid its difficult and sensitive circumstances. 

He cited a statement by the Iranian Parliament Speaker, clarifying his earlier remarks to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

