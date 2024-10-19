Israeli Channel 12 cites government official: Iran tries to assassinate Israeli PM Netanyahu

Middle East News
2024-10-19 | 05:38
High views
Israeli Channel 12 cites government official: Iran tries to assassinate Israeli PM Netanyahu
Israeli Channel 12 cites government official: Iran tries to assassinate Israeli PM Netanyahu

According to Israeli Channel 12, a senior Israeli government official has claimed that Iran attempted to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

These remarks come after a drone was launched allegedly from Lebanon towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday.

Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
Turkey says Israel actions pushing Iran to take 'legitimate steps'
