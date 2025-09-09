News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Finance Minister says 'right decision' to target Hamas leaders
Middle East News
09-09-2025 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Finance Minister says 'right decision' to target Hamas leaders
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday praised the targeting of Hamas leaders, after Qatar said an Israeli strike targeted residential buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant group in Doha.
"Terrorists have no immunity and will never have immunity from Israel's long arm anywhere in the world," Smotrich wrote on X, hailing a "right decision and a perfect execution by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet (security agency)."
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Finance
Minister
Decision
Target
Hamas
Leaders
Next
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:27
Netanyahu's office says targeting Hamas leaders 'independent Israeli operation'
Middle East News
10:27
Netanyahu's office says targeting Hamas leaders 'independent Israeli operation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-31
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-31
Israeli army chief vows to target Hamas leaders abroad
0
Middle East News
10:18
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Middle East News
10:18
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
0
Middle East News
12:19
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha
Middle East News
12:19
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha
0
Middle East News
11:38
Israel PM says ordered strikes on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem shooting
Middle East News
11:38
Israel PM says ordered strikes on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
World News
2025-05-22
Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington
World News
2025-05-22
Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington
0
Middle East News
10:39
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
Middle East News
10:39
UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Hamas claims responsibility for Monday's deadly Jerusalem shooting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02
Hamas claims responsibility for Monday's deadly Jerusalem shooting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
2
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
3
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
4
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
5
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
6
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
7
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
8
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More