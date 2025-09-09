Israeli Finance Minister says 'right decision' to target Hamas leaders

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday praised the targeting of Hamas leaders, after Qatar said an Israeli strike targeted residential buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant group in Doha.



"Terrorists have no immunity and will never have immunity from Israel's long arm anywhere in the world," Smotrich wrote on X, hailing a "right decision and a perfect execution by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet (security agency)."





AFP