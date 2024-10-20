News
Eight firefighting crews battle blazes in Rosh Pinna after rockets hit Upper Galilee: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Israel's Channel 12 reported Sunday that eight firefighting teams are working to extinguish fires in the Rosh Pinna area in the Upper Galilee following rocket strikes.
Middle East News
Israel
Firefighting
Rosh Pinna
Rockets
Upper Galilee
