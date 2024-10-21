News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says
Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 17:43
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says
A fire broke out at the gas department of Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV reported early on Tuesday, adding that firefighting teams are currently working on extinguishing it.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Homs
Refinery
Fire
Latest News
Learn More