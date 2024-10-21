Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says

Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 17:43
High views
Fire breaks out in Syria's Homs refinery, state TV says
0min
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says

A fire broke out at the gas department of Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV reported early on Tuesday, adding that firefighting teams are currently working on extinguishing it.

Reuters
 

