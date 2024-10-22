Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 06:04
High views
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports
0min
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports

Israeli radio reported on Tuesday that significant damage occurred to 20 homes and facilities in the Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, located south of Haifa, as a result of rocket fire from Lebanon.

