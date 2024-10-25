Erdoğan requests Putin's assistance in normalizing relations with Syria

Middle East News
2024-10-25 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdoğan requests Putin&#39;s assistance in normalizing relations with Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdoğan requests Putin's assistance in normalizing relations with Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed that he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in ensuring that the Syrian government communicates with Ankara to normalize relations. 

Erdoğan stated that he hopes Damascus will adopt a constructive approach in these discussions. NTV and other media outlets reported this information.

The request reflects Turkey's desire to improve ties with Syria, a significant shift in its foreign policy amid ongoing regional challenges. Erdoğan's remarks underline the importance of Russia's role in mediating relations between Turkey and Syria.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Normalization

Relation

Russia

LBCI Next
Israeli army says it intercepted drone approaching from Syria
New York Times cites Iranian officials: Scope of Iran’s response will depend on intensity of Israeli attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-23

Turkey hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria after deadly attack in Ankara

LBCI
World News
2024-10-12

Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-07

Russia announces targeting of two militant sites in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-09

Saudi Embassy in Syria reopens to boost bilateral relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom

LBCI
Middle East News
15:17

Ground operation in south Lebanon to end within two weeks, Israel's Broadcasting Authority claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22

LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23

Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:15

Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More