Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed that he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in ensuring that the Syrian government communicates with Ankara to normalize relations.



Erdoğan stated that he hopes Damascus will adopt a constructive approach in these discussions. NTV and other media outlets reported this information.



The request reflects Turkey's desire to improve ties with Syria, a significant shift in its foreign policy amid ongoing regional challenges. Erdoğan's remarks underline the importance of Russia's role in mediating relations between Turkey and Syria.



Reuters