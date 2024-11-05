Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM

Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM

The U.S. State Department reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Lebanon. 

During the call, Blinken also urged the Iraqi government to take control of armed groups operating from its territory, specifically those involved in launching cross-border attacks.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Antony Blinken

United States

Discussion

Iraq

Prime Minister

Lebanon

Diplomacy

Armed Groups

LBCI Next
Israeli army chief considers first-ever appointment of civilian to lead Military Intelligence Unit 8200
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Lebanon's Prime Minister Mikati thanks Iraq, Turkey for support, praises Lebanon's unity and medical response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Meeting begins between Lebanon's PM and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:06

Israel's Netanyahu says Gideon Saar appointed new foreign minister

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Fired defense minister Gallant says Israel's security to remain life's 'mission'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:17

Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-11

Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01

Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

LBCI
Middle East News
16:25

Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More