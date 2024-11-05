News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM
Middle East News
2024-11-05 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM
The U.S. State Department reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.
During the call, Blinken also urged the Iraqi government to take control of armed groups operating from its territory, specifically those involved in launching cross-border attacks.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Antony Blinken
United States
Discussion
Iraq
Prime Minister
Lebanon
Diplomacy
Armed Groups
Next
Israeli army chief considers first-ever appointment of civilian to lead Military Intelligence Unit 8200
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon's Prime Minister Mikati thanks Iraq, Turkey for support, praises Lebanon's unity and medical response
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon's Prime Minister Mikati thanks Iraq, Turkey for support, praises Lebanon's unity and medical response
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Meeting begins between Lebanon's PM and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Meeting begins between Lebanon's PM and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:23
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
Middle East News
14:23
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
0
Middle East News
14:06
Israel's Netanyahu says Gideon Saar appointed new foreign minister
Middle East News
14:06
Israel's Netanyahu says Gideon Saar appointed new foreign minister
0
Middle East News
13:36
Fired defense minister Gallant says Israel's security to remain life's 'mission'
Middle East News
13:36
Fired defense minister Gallant says Israel's security to remain life's 'mission'
0
Middle East News
13:17
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office
Middle East News
13:17
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
0
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
2
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
5
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
6
Middle East News
16:25
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Middle East News
16:25
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
7
Middle East News
15:46
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
Middle East News
15:46
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
8
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More