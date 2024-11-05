Israel's President Isaac Herzog warned Tuesday against any political upheaval when the country is fighting wars on multiple fronts after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defense minister.



"The last thing the State of Israel needs right now is an upheaval and a rupture in the middle of the war. The security of the State of Israel must be above all considerations," Herzog said in a statement, adding that the "role of leadership is to act with great responsibility at this time."



AFP