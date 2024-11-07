Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed strong support for ongoing resistance efforts in Lebanon and Gaza.



"The sustained and powerful jihad in Lebanon and Gaza will lead to the victory of the resistance front, and this outcome is certain," he asserted.



He went on to praise key figures of the resistance, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, stating that their sacrifices, along with those of other fallen fighters, have brought increased honor and strength to both Islam and the resistance.



"Nasrallah, Sinwar, and the other martyrs of the resistance have granted Islam, and the resistance front renewed dignity and double the strength," he remarked.

Iran's Supreme Leader stated that 'the world will clearly witness Israel's defeat at the hands of Hezbollah.'



He added, "Hezbollah is strong and continues its struggle, despite those inside and outside Lebanon who mistakenly believe it has weakened."