Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports

Middle East News
2024-11-09 | 02:31
High views
Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports
Israeli 'aggression' injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media reports

Several Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli air "aggression" in the vicinity of the city of Al-Safira near Aleppo and Idlib, state media reported early on Saturday.

The air "aggression" targeted a number of sites in the countryside, outside Aleppo and Idlib, state media said, citing a military source.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

Syria

Soldiers

Aleppo

