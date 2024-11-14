Israeli army Deputy Chief of Staff inspects northern border, says no return to pre-October 8 security conditions

Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 02:03
High views
Israeli army Deputy Chief of Staff inspects northern border, says no return to pre-October 8 security conditions

The Israeli army announced that Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram, conducted an inspection of the northern border and the Golan Heights on Tuesday.

 Following his tour, Baram affirmed that the Israeli army is determined not to allow a return to the security conditions in place before October 8.

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Inspection

Northern Border

Security

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
