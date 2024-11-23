News
Israeli army intercepts drone off Haifa coast, launched from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-23 | 17:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army intercepts drone off Haifa coast, launched from Lebanon
The Israeli military announced late on Saturday that it intercepted a drone off the coast of Haifa, which had been launched from Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Drone
Haifa
Lebanon
