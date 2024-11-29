Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack

2024-11-29 | 08:18
High views
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack
0min
Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack

Iran on Friday reiterated its strong support for ally Syria, where jihadists are waging a major offensive in the northwest of the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "stressed Iran's continued support for the government, nation and army of Syria in their fight against terrorism" during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh, according to a statement.

