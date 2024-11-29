Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor

2024-11-29 | 09:39
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor

Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies took control of five districts of Syria's second city of Aleppo on Friday, "without any significant pushback" from the Syrian military, a war monitor said.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions "control five neighbourhoods of Aleppo city," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, adding that they "advanced without any significant pushback from regime forces", just days into their biggest attack in years.

