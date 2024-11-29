News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor
Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 09:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor
Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies took control of five districts of Syria's second city of Aleppo on Friday, "without any significant pushback" from the Syrian military, a war monitor said.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions "control five neighbourhoods of Aleppo city," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, adding that they "advanced without any significant pushback from regime forces", just days into their biggest attack in years.
AFP
Middle East News
Aleppo
Syria
Rami Abdel Rahman
Next
UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:06
Syrian army says repels jihadist offensive on Aleppo
Middle East News
09:06
Syrian army says repels jihadist offensive on Aleppo
0
Middle East News
05:35
Syria government security official says army reinforcements arrived in Aleppo city
Middle East News
05:35
Syria government security official says army reinforcements arrived in Aleppo city
0
Middle East News
05:32
Kremlin urges Syria to urgently 'restore order' around Aleppo
Middle East News
05:32
Kremlin urges Syria to urgently 'restore order' around Aleppo
0
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor
Middle East News
2024-11-28
Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway linking Damascus to Aleppo: Monitor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
0
Middle East News
10:44
Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation
Middle East News
10:44
Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation
0
Middle East News
09:24
Intense Syrian, Russian strikes on Idlib rebel enclave
Middle East News
09:24
Intense Syrian, Russian strikes on Idlib rebel enclave
0
Middle East News
09:19
Iran, Europeans to pursue dialogue 'in near future': Iranian diplomat
Middle East News
09:19
Iran, Europeans to pursue dialogue 'in near future': Iranian diplomat
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
Critics in Israel doubt ceasefire's effectiveness: Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
Critics in Israel doubt ceasefire's effectiveness: Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-06
A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-06
A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
3
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
4
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
7
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More