News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria Tuesday: Diplomatic sources
Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria Tuesday: Diplomatic sources
The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Syria on Tuesday, following a lightning offensive by rebels who captured swathes of the country's north from government forces, diplomatic sources told AFP.
The meeting was requested by the Syrian government, and backed by the three African members of the Council (Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Algeria) as well as Guyana, one of the sources added.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Security Council
Emergency
Meeting
Syria
Diplomatic
Next
US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-01
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
World News
2024-10-01
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-10-08
Syrian President Assad highlights regional humanitarian crisis in meeting with UN official
Middle East News
2024-10-08
Syrian President Assad highlights regional humanitarian crisis in meeting with UN official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
Middle East News
12:51
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman
Middle East News
12:51
UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
In Syria, renewed battles reshape alliances and military strategies: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
In Syria, renewed battles reshape alliances and military strategies: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Iran's President discusses regional and Syria issues with Iraq's PM
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Iran's President discusses regional and Syria issues with Iraq's PM
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
3
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
8
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More