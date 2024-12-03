Syria's army confronts attack by SDF in Deir Al Zor, state news agency says

Middle East News
2024-12-03 | 02:44
High views
Syria&#39;s army confronts attack by SDF in Deir Al Zor, state news agency says
Syria's army confronts attack by SDF in Deir Al Zor, state news agency says

The Syrian army and allied forces confronted an attack launched by forces affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance on villages in the northern countryside of Deir Al Zor province on Tuesday, state news agency (SANA) reported.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces

Deir Al Zor

