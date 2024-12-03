U.S. policy on Syria's Bashar al-Assad has not changed, the State Department said Monday, saying the president was a dictator with blood on his hands but declining to specify whether Washington wants him out of power.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing that the U.S. wants to see de-escalation and the protection of civilians, and ultimately wants to see a political process forward in Syria where the Syrian people get to determine the leaders of the country.





Reuters