Syrian opposition fighters claim control over 80% of Manbij, near victory against Kurdish forces: Reuters

A Turkish security source reported on Sunday that Syrian opposition fighters have seized control of approximately 80% of Manbij, a city in northern Syria.



The source noted that the opposition forces are nearing a decisive victory over the Kurdish-led forces in the area.

The source, referring to the Kurdish fighters who have controlled Manbij for some time, said, "The fight against the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is very close to achieving victory. There are ongoing air and ground operations to wrest Manbij from the hands of the YPG and PKK."



Reuters