US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-07-2025 | 13:23
US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'
0min
US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday announced Washington was joining Israel in pulling negotiators back from Gaza peace talks in the Qatari capital, accusing Hamas of not "acting in good faith."

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff posted on social media. "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith."

Witkoff said Washington would now "consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way."


AFP
 
