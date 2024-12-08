Russia says Assad 'resigned' and left Syria

Russia said Sunday that Syria's Bashar al-Assad had resigned from the presidency after talks with the sides involved in the conflict and had left the country, without saying where to.



"As a result of talks between B. Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he took the decision to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Moscow's foreign ministry said. "Russia did not take part in these talks."





AFP