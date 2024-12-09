Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east

2024-12-09 | 00:17
Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria&#39;s east
Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east

Israel launched strikes on weapons depots in the country's east on Sunday, a war monitor said, after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad's government earlier Sunday.

"Israel has conducted air strikes on weapon depots and positions that belonged to the defunct regime and Iran-backed groups in the eastern Deir Ezzor province," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP. 

He reported "increased Israeli strikes" on such targets since President Bashar al-Assad fled the country as rebels seized the capital.

AFP
 

