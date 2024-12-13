UN says 1.1 million newly displaced in Syria since offensive that toppled Assad

The United Nations reported that over one million people, mostly women and children, have been displaced recently in Syria following the offensive launched by armed factions that led to the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.



The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated in a release: "As of December 12, an additional 1.1 million people have been displaced across the country since the escalation of hostilities began on November 27. Most of them are women and children."



AFP