Turkey reopens Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s fall
Middle East News
2024-12-14 | 11:43
Turkey reopens Damascus embassy after al-Assad’s fall
Turkey on Saturday reopened its embassy in Damascus after a 12-year closure, a week after opposition forces toppled longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, an AFP journalist said.
The Turkish flag was raised over the diplomatic mission in the presence of the new chargé d’affaires Burhan Koroglu, the journalist said.
Representatives of the opposition’s transitional government were present at the ceremony at the embassy in the capital’s Rawda district, which also hosts other diplomatic missions.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Syria
Damascus
Embassy
Bashar al-Assad
