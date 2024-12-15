UN envoy urges justice, not 'revenge' in Syria

2024-12-15 | 07:19
High views
UN envoy urges justice, not 'revenge' in Syria
UN envoy urges justice, not 'revenge' in Syria

The United Nations special envoy to Syria on Sunday called for "justice and accountability" in the country rather than acts of "revenge" following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

"We need to see, of course, justice and accountability for crimes. And we need to make sure that that goes through a credible justice system, and that we don't see any revenge," Geir Pedersen said as he arrived in Damascus.

AFP
 

Middle East News

United Nations

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Geir Pedersen

UN envoy Geir Pedersen calls for 'increased, immediate' aid to Syria
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
LBCI Previous

