Syria's rebel factions will be "disbanded," the head of the group that led the ouster of Bashar al-Assad has pledged, as the former president denounced the country's new rulers as "terrorists."



Assad fled Syria on December 8, as rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) captured the capital, Damascus, ending decades of brutal dictatorship and years of civil war.



HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, has sought to reassure minorities at home and governments abroad that the country's interim leaders will protect all Syrians, as well as state institutions.



Meeting Monday with members of the Druze community, he said all rebel factions would "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defense ministry."



"All will be subject to the law," he added, according to posts on the group's Telegram channel.



He also emphasized the need for unity in the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country.



"Syria must remain united," he said. "There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice."



The comments came shortly after Assad broke his silence for the first time since fleeing Syria to Russia, claiming he had been evacuated from a military base at Moscow's request.



AFP