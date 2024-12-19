News
Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes
2024-12-19 | 08:48
Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Houthis on Thursday that they "will pay a heavy price" after Israel launched strikes in Yemen in response to a missile attack from the armed group.
"After Hamas, Hezbollah, and the (Bashar al-) Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the last remaining arm of Iran's axis of evil," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The Houthis are learning and will learn the hard way, that those who strike Israel will pay a very heavy price for it."
AFP
Netanyahu
Yemen
Houthis
Price
Strikes
