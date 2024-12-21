Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel

Middle East News
2024-12-21 | 04:39
High views
Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack in central Israel on Saturday, after the Israeli military acknowledged failing to intercept a projectile that hit Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Houthis said they had "targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of" Tel Aviv using a ballistic missile. Israeli rescuers earlier reported 16 wounded in the attack.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Israel

Tel Aviv

