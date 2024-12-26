Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government

Middle East News
2024-12-26 | 06:24
High views
Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria&#39;s new government
Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government

The Iraqi News Agency reported that an Iraqi delegation, led by the head of intelligence, met on Thursday with the new Syrian administration.

The agency stated that the delegation "discussed developments on the Syrian scene and the requirements for security and stability along the shared border between Iraq and Syria."

Reuters

