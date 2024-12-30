Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

2024-12-30 | 07:45
Syria&#39;s new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor
Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

Syria's new rulers have appointed Maysaa Sabrine, formerly a deputy governor of the Syrian central bank, to lead the institution, a senior Syrian official said Monday.

Sabrine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
She would be the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 70-year history, replacing Mohammed Issam Hazime who was appointed governor in 2021 by toppled President Bashar al-Assad.


Reuters
 

