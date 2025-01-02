News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister
Middle East News
2025-01-02 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that the new Syrian administration should take over the Islamic State camps and prisons and that Ankara is ready to support the process.
Speaking following his meeting with his Belgian counterpart, Fidan also said imprisoned ISIS militants in Syria should be taken by countries of their nationality.
Reuters
Middle East News
Government
ISIS
Camps
Syria
Turkish
Foreign
Minister
Next
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar's Al Jazeera TV temporarily
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen
0
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syria's de facto leader hosts Ukraine's foreign minister: SANA
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syria's de facto leader hosts Ukraine's foreign minister: SANA
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
0
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:28
Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall
Middle East News
14:28
Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:53
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:53
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
0
Middle East News
13:31
Netanyahu says September Syria raid shows Israel's 'audacity to act anywhere'
Middle East News
13:31
Netanyahu says September Syria raid shows Israel's 'audacity to act anywhere'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"
Lebanon News
04:05
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
7
Lebanon News
03:42
Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More