New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister

Middle East News
2025-01-02 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that the new Syrian administration should take over the Islamic State camps and prisons and that Ankara is ready to support the process.

Speaking following his meeting with his Belgian counterpart, Fidan also said imprisoned ISIS militants in Syria should be taken by countries of their nationality.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Government

ISIS

Camps

Syria

Turkish

Foreign

Minister

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar's Al Jazeera TV temporarily
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-31

Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syria's de facto leader hosts Ukraine's foreign minister: SANA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-23

Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:28

Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:53

Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Netanyahu says September Syria raid shows Israel's 'audacity to act anywhere'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More