News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli FM says Israel working diplomatically to protect Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-04 | 06:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli FM says Israel working diplomatically to protect Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that the country is actively utilizing diplomatic channels to safeguard the autonomy of the Kurds in northern Syria.
Middle East News
Israel
Foreign Minister
Diplomacy
Kurds
Syria
Autonomy
Next
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:44
Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway
World News
10:44
Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway
0
World News
10:10
Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say
World News
10:10
Russian attack wounds three in Ukraine's Sumy region, local officials say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:25
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
Middle East News
08:25
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
0
Middle East News
05:56
Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7
Middle East News
05:56
Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances
0
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
0
Middle East News
2024-08-21
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
Middle East News
2024-08-21
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
4
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
5
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
7
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
8
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More