Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey

Middle East News
2025-01-07 | 04:26
High views
Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey
Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey

Syria will receive two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar to boost energy supplies hit by damage to infrastructure during President Bashar al-Assad's rule, state news agency SANA quoted an official as saying on Tuesday.

Khaled Abu Dai, director general of the General Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, told SANA the ships would provide a total of 800 megawatts of electricity but did not say over what period.

"The extent of damage to the generation and transformation stations and electrical connection lines during the period of the former regime is very large, we are seeking to rehabilitate (them) in order to transmit energy", Abu Dai said.

He did not say when Syria would receive the two ships.

Reuters
 

