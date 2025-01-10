Syria monitor says alleged Assad loyalist 'executed' in public

A Syria monitor said fighters linked to the Islamist-led transitional administration publicly executed a local official on Friday, accusing him of having been an informant under ousted strongman Bashar al-Assad.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighters affiliated with the new authorities executed Mazen Kneneh with a shot to the head in the street in the Damascus suburb of Dummar, describing him as "one of the best-known loyalists of the former regime."



AFP