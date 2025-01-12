Iran confirms return of national held in Italy

2025-01-12 | 12:28
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy

Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday confirmed that an Iranian national who was held in Italy had returned home, after Rome said it was seeking to revoke his arrest and extradition warrant.

"Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the release of Mr. Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, an Iranian citizen detained in Italy, and his return to his homeland," the ministry said in a statement.


