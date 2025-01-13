Iranian army takes delivery of 1,000 new drones

Middle East News
2025-01-13 | 06:07
High views



A thousand new drones were delivered to Iran's army on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, as the country braces for more friction with arch-enemy Israel and the United States under incoming U.S. president Donald Trump.

The drones were delivered to various locations throughout Iran and are said to have high stealth and anti-fortification abilities, according to Tasnim.

"The drones' unique features, including a range of over 2,000 kilometers, high destructive power, the ability to pass through defense layers with low Radar Cross Section, and autonomous flight, not only increase the depth of reconnaissance and border monitoring but also boost the combat capability of the army's drone fleet in confronting distant targets," the news agency added.

Earlier this month, Iran started two-months-long military exercises which have already included war games in which the elite Revolutionary Guards defended key nuclear installations in Natanz against mock attacks by missiles and drones.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Army

Delivery

Drones

