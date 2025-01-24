Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, emphasized that "the Syrian people are calling for the lifting of sanctions that have hindered their development and economic growth."



He also stressed the need for "cooperation and support from Arab brothers in the journey ahead."



Al-Shibani noted that "Saudi Arabia has a long history of supporting the Syrian people, and today, we are in even greater need of this support."



He added, "In Syria, we aspire to be part of a joint Arab project that achieves economic diversity."



For his part, the Saudi Foreign Minister stated, "We have established long-term programs to support Syria and value the Syrian administration's efforts to engage in dialogue with all parties."



He also emphasized the urgency of lifting and suspending all sanctions imposed on Syria and supporting the revival of the Syrian economy.