Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would ask Saudi Arabia to invest approximately $1 trillion in the United States, up from the $600 billion the Saudis had already committed to investing.



The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the kingdom’s desire to expand its investments and trade relations with the U.S. over the next four years, pledging $600 billion, with the potential to increase if additional opportunities arise.



President Trump also mentioned that he might consider rejoining the World Health Organization.



Reuters