Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments

Middle East News
26-01-2025 | 00:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would ask Saudi Arabia to invest approximately $1 trillion in the United States, up from the $600 billion the Saudis had already committed to investing.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the kingdom’s desire to expand its investments and trade relations with the U.S. over the next four years, pledging $600 billion, with the potential to increase if additional opportunities arise.

President Trump also mentioned that he might consider rejoining the World Health Organization.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Investments

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

Saudi economy minister says $600 bln package with US includes investments, procurement

LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

ICC should prosecute United States and Israel: Taliban minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Saudi FM from Baabda: Saudi Arabia supports Lebanon, stresses full implementation of ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:41

Trump makes 2,000-pound bombs available to Israel, undoing Biden's pause

LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Israeli army captures two individuals from Houla, South Lebanon, after entering the village (Video)

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Trump leads with 267 electoral votes, as Harris follows with 214

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More