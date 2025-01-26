Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had instructed the U.S. military to release a hold imposed by Democratic former President Joe Biden on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

The move was widely expected.



"We released them. We released them today. And they'll have them. They paid for them, and they've been waiting for them for a long time. They've been in storage," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.



Biden put a hold on the delivery of those bombs due to concern over the impact they could have on the civilian population, particularly in Gaza's Rafah, during Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave.



Reuters