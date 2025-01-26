EU may suspend Syria sanctions on energy and transport

26-01-2025 | 06:41
EU may suspend Syria sanctions on energy and transport
EU may suspend Syria sanctions on energy and transport

The European Union may soon suspend sanctions on Syria related to energy and transport but has yet to agree on whether to ease restrictions on financial transactions, according to three diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the matter at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. On Wednesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, told Reuters that she hoped a political agreement on easing the sanctions could be reached at the gathering.

Europe’s approach to Damascus began to shift after Bashar al-Assad was ousted as president in December by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which the United Nations designates as a terrorist group.

Middle East News

European Union

Energy

Transport

Sanctions

Syria

