Algeria summons French ambassador over "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports

28-01-2025 | 12:41
Algeria summons French ambassador over "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports
Algeria summons French ambassador over "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports

Algerian state media reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French ambassador to Algeria on Tuesday to protest what it described as the "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports.

The ministry said in a statement, "Algeria is deeply concerned by consistent testimonies from several Algerian citizens regarding the provocative, humiliating, and discriminatory treatment they were subjected to by border police at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports."

Reuters

