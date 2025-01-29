Ahmad Al-Sharaa says Syria’s priority is stability, governance, and economic development

Middle East News
29-01-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ahmad Al-Sharaa says Syria’s priority is stability, governance, and economic development
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ahmad Al-Sharaa says Syria’s priority is stability, governance, and economic development

Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of rebuilding Syria, stating that just as efforts were dedicated to liberating the country, equal determination is needed for its reconstruction and advancement.

He outlined Syria’s key priorities, highlighting the need to fill the power vacuum, maintain stability, build state institutions, and develop a sustainable economic structure. 

Middle East News

Ahmad Al-Sharaa

Syria

Stability

Governance

LBCI Next
Syria says discussed 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Syria FM says scrapping sanctions 'key' to country's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-26

GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-14

HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

UK's Starmer says Syria needs 'non-sectarian' governance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Syria's Sharaa on interim presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Syrian foreign minister says discussed framework for reconstruction with Qatar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
World News
11:04

White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More