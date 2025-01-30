Syrian minister to attend Paris conference to coordinate international efforts

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani will attend a conference in Paris on Feb. 13 aimed at coordinating regional and international action in support of his country's transitional process, a document sent to invitees showed.



The document, seen by Reuters, showed that regional foreign ministers, including from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Lebanon, would be joined with Western partners, including the United States.



It said that the meeting aimed to coordinate efforts to bring a peaceful transition ensuring the country's sovereignty and security, mobilize Syria's main neighbors and partners to coordinate aid and economic support as well as discuss transitional justice and the fight against impunity.



France's foreign ministry could not confirm his attendance at this stage.





Reuters