Israel's military said Wednesday that it had launched "targeted ground operations" in Gaza after conducting a series of air strikes on a scale not seen since a ceasefire began in January.



"Over the past 24 hours, military forces have begun targeted ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the security perimeter and create a partial buffer between the north and south of the Strip," the army said in a statement, adding that troops had "taken control and expanded their presence up to the central Netzarim Corridor."



AFP