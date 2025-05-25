News
Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC
25-05-2025 | 13:37
Two Red Cross workers were killed in a strike on their home in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the ICRC said Sunday.
"We are heartbroken by the death of two dear colleagues, Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a post on Instagram.
The strike was carried out Saturday, the ICRC added, renewing an "urgent" appeal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.
AFP
