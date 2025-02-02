News
Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM
Middle East News
02-02-2025 | 06:40
Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM
Turkey could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Qatar on Sunday.
"Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement. Turkey, along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force," he said at a press conference in Doha.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Palestinian
Prisoners
Israel
Ceasefire
Hamas
Hakan Fidan
Qatar
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
Palestinian health ministry says Israeli raid in West Bank kills one
Middle East News
2025-01-21
Turkey could restart Israel trade 'if peace is permanent,' official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Israel gov't set to vote on Gaza deal by Thursday, according to FM statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25
Crowds of Palestinians erupt in joy as freed prisoners reach Ramallah: AFP
World News
2025-01-20
Taiwan hit by 6.4 magnitude quake, TSMC evacuates some factories
Middle East News
10:28
Syria's President Sharaa meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on first foreign trip
Middle East News
09:51
Israel's military says destroyed 'several buildings' in West Bank's Jenin
Middle East News
09:05
Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife: State attorney's office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September
World News
2025-01-28
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
