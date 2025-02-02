Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM

Turkey could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Qatar on Sunday.



"Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement. Turkey, along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force," he said at a press conference in Doha.



AFP

