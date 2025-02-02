Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM

Middle East News
02-02-2025 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey could accept some Palestinians freed by Israel: FM

Turkey could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Qatar on Sunday.

"Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement. Turkey, along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force," he said at a press conference in Doha.

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Palestinian

Prisoners

Israel

Ceasefire

Hamas

Hakan Fidan

Qatar

LBCI Next
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
Palestinian health ministry says Israeli raid in West Bank kills one
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-21

Turkey could restart Israel trade 'if peace is permanent,' official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israel gov't set to vote on Gaza deal by Thursday, according to FM statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Crowds of Palestinians erupt in joy as freed prisoners reach Ramallah: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Taiwan hit by 6.4 magnitude quake, TSMC evacuates some factories

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

Syria's President Sharaa meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

Israel's military says destroyed 'several buildings' in West Bank's Jenin

LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife: State attorney's office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More